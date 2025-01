Jacqueline Helene Lewis died on January 14, 2025, in Wolfeboro, NH, at age 94. She was born in Hackensack, NJ, to Elwood David Gillespie and Helene Christian Buell. In 1952, she graduated from nursing school and married Ludwig Clifford Lewis Jr., MD. Jackie and Cliff raised five sons in Malvern, PA, and spent summers