POINT PLEASANT — The girls basketball players from Point Pleasant Borough High School coached fourth- through eighth-graders earlier this month in the annual One Team Together basketball clinic sponsored by the borough recreation department.

Valentine DeNoia, founder of One Team Together, explained that idea began back when he was in the eighth grade, when he was approached by the high school basketball coach to begin playing at a high school level.

Fast forward 40 years later, and DeNoia, who coached the Point Pleasant recreation department’s basketball clinic, frequents the same church as the Point Pleasant Borough High School girls basketball coach, David Drew.

He asked Coach Drew if he would one day be interested in coming to one of the practices to talk about playing basketball at the high school level. DeNoia said Coach Drew did him one better and brought the entire girls team to the practice, to not only talk about playing at a high school level, but also have the high schoolers coach the younger kids.

“We set it up one Saturday about 10 years ago and all the girls on my team were…a little bit intimidated at first,” said DeNoia. Little did he know this would start an annual tradition of the high schoolers coaching the recreation team once a year, called One Team Together.

DeNoia said, “It was such a great time that after that first practice, I wanted the whole rec team involved with this thing. A few years later, I got the whole rec team involved, Divisions 1 and 2, which are fourth- through eighth-graders, where we run these practices together.”

He said not only is it great for the younger children to learn from students who not that long ago were in the same shoes, but it is also a great learning and leadership experience for the high schoolers, getting the whole community involved in playing basketball.

Since its inception, more and more people have wanted to get involved with this program, including Memorial Middle School’s basketball team as well, which DeNoia gladly welcomes.

“We often get around 100 kids in the program on a Saturday during the season,” said DeNoia, who also said he opens this program up to any high school alumnae who want to come back and help coach the younger kids for a day.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.