BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Little League (BLL) has introduced Little League-affiliated girls softball for ages nine to 12 for the first time in its 40 plus-year history, according to a release by the BLL.

This past year, BLL along with Brick Mayor Lisa Crate and members of the township council celebrated 50-plus years of girls playing Little League Baseball during Brick Little League’s opening day ceremonies. BLL also recognized Mayor Crate as the first elected female mayor of Brick, and presented her with a plaque and a bouquet.

The new softball program will be played at the softball field at Herbertsville Park, Toms River Little League and Jackson-Holbrook Little League, with indoor practices held at Brick Little League.

The league also will be forming two All Star Teams that will compete in Little League-sanctioned All Star Tournaments starting in New Jersey District 18 and can go as far as a New Jersey Section, New Jersey State, East Region and even a Little League World Series Softball Tournament in Greenville, North Carolina.

The Brick Township Recreation Department will continue to run its Brick Girls Softball Program for Girls in grades two to 12.

