POINT PLEASANT — A house fire broke out in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 12, on Riviera Parkway in Point Pleasant.

The home belongs to the Fall family, consisting of William Fall, who is also the supervisor of athletics at Point Pleasant Borough High School, his wife, Sarita, and their children: Ryder, 18 Mia, 14 and Brennan, 12.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family recover during this time. The Falls were on a snowboarding trip when they received a call from officials and neighbors that their house was on fire.

“They lost mostly everything in a horrific house fire,” the GoFundMe states, which was set up by William Fall’s sister, Rachele Fiorovanti.

“We all know what matters most is that they are all safe and material can be replaced. However, family photos and sentimental items, etc., cannot. This is all so hard to believe and will be a long road for the Fall family to face,” said Fiorovanti on the GoFundMe. “If anyone knows them they will recognize how loved and respected they are in our community. The Fall family would drop everything in an instant to help others in need.”

The Fall family has a long road ahead of them, and the GoFundMe has granted significant support over the few days it has been active. As of press time, the community has raised $72,570 for the family, with that number continuing to grow.

William Fall told The Ocean Star, “Words can’t describe the love we have received. We are deeply grateful for the incredible support from our family, friends, the Point Pleasant community and the Point Pleasant Borough School District during this challenging time. Everyone’s kindness and care have been a source of strength and comfort, and we cannot thank everyone enough for standing by us.”

It is unclear how the fire started. The Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office did not respond to The Ocean Star’s inquiries by press time.

To support the Fall family, go to gofundme.com and search “Support the Fall Family’s Fire Recovery.”

