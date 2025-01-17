LAVALLETTE — A public workshop regarding a proposed grant application for inclusive improvements to the playground at Chandler Park is scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 18.

Volunteer Judith Leblein Josephs, a resident of Lavallette and member of the borough’s advisory and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) committees, explained that a proposed application for a Green Acres grant (anticipated to be between $500,000 and $750,000) under New Jersey’s Jake’s Law could fund disability-inclusive improvements to the park, located at the corner of Elizabeth and Baltimore avenues.

“The playground workshop will enable residents, families and children to see the renderings and give input on the amenities and equipment,” Leblein Josephs said. “They will also be able to fill out a survey in person if they haven’t already done so.”

The playground workshop will be held at the Lavallette Fire Department, at 125 Washington Ave., at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18. A public hearing with the mayor and council also will be held at the Jan. 21 council meeting at the municipal building, located at 1306 Grand Central Ave, she said.

“A public hearing will also be held to approve the application for submission. The workshop will help the design team from Morgan Municipal, consulting engineers to the borough, to be sure that the ultimate design, if funded, can best reflect the interests of the residents,” Leblein Josephs said.

At Saturday’s workshop, residents may provide input as to what improvements they would like to see at the playground.

According to the Borough of Lavallette’s website, “Not only would this renovation make this playground accessible and all-inclusive for children, but also in this aging community, a welcome place for parents and grandparents to enjoy with their children and grandchildren.”

“Added shaded areas will keep equipment cooler during the summer months and provide shade for the children’s caregivers. These improvements would also be safety additions to the public properties insured by the Joint Insurance Funds as it will meet the requirements of the Consumer Safety Product Commission and the Americans with Disabilities Act,” the site says.

A survey regarding the possibility of an inclusive playground can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/QN88S5P. For more information and renderings, visit lavallette.org. Currently, the conceptual renderings include improvements like new playground equipment, safety surfacing, ADA-accessibility improvements and shading.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.