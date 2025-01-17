POINT PLEASANT BEACH — On Friday, March 7, Ocean County mental health service provider Bright Harbor Healthcare is hosting an adults-only night of laughs for a good cause at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club.

Comedian Jackie Byrne will headline the show, with Joe Currie serving as the opening act. Tickets are $45, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club is located at 518 Arnold Ave.

Bright Harbor Healthcare will host the 21-plus comedy event to benefit its On POINT program, in which it collaborates with local police departments to pair social workers with police on emergency calls, in order to offer resources and opportunities aimed at assisting residents and community members in crisis.

“At Bright Harbor Healthcare, we believe in building strong, healthy, safe communities. As such, we provide law enforcement support to aid in reducing the impact of poverty, social problems and inequity in all communities,” says the official website for Bright Harbor. “Law enforcement support has become the de facto response to any type of crisis. We recognized an opportunity to partner together to achieve our mutual goal of community wellness and safety, thus creating the On POINT Program in 2016 with the Stafford Township Police Department.”

Since its inception in Stafford Township, the On POINT program has been implemented in more than a dozen Ocean County police departments, including those in Brick, Little Egg Harbor, Lacey Township, South Toms River, Lakehurst, Ocean Township, Manchester, Surf City, Harvey Cedars, Ship Bottom, Beach Haven and Toms River.

In addition to the show itself, tickets to the On POINT stand-up benefit also include family-style appetizers, to be served from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is BYOB. Door prizes will also be given away.

For tickets and for more information, visit brightharbor.org/stand-up-comedy-fundraiser-to-benefit-on-p-o-i-n-t.

