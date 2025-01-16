BELMAR — Professionals were hired for 2025 at the mayor and council’s annual reorganization meeting last week. The appointments were unanimously approved by resolution by the council.

James M. Oris was reappointed as borough engineer, with Gerald J. Freda Associates/Civil Solutions and Nick DeCotiis as alternate engineers.

Leon S. Avakian, Inc. was appointed as borough planner, with Remington & Vernick Engineers as alternate borough planner.

Joseph Baumann was appointed as redevelopment and affordable housing counsel.

Robert Swisher was appointed as auditor.

Michael Hanley was appointed as financial advisor.

Lester E. Taylor III was appointed as labor attorney, with Greg Cannon as alternate labor attorney.

Meghan Ann Bennett was appointed as borough bond counsel, with JP Capizza LLP, McManimon, Scotland & Baumann, LLC and Jeffrey Winitsky, Esq. appointed as alternate bond council.

Millennium Strategies was appointed as grant consultant.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.