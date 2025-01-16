SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Land Use Board met last week, discussing at length the proposed Dunkin’ drive-thru application and carrying it to March 12 after testimony was not completed by 10 p.m.

The applicant, Ronak Donuts LLC, provided testimony at the meeting from the application’s architect, traffic engineer and site plan engineer. About 40 residents who attended were told they were permitted to ask questions to each professional after their respective testimonies concluded.

Throughout each testimony, the biggest concerns shared by members of the board and the public were about traffic, as well as noise and lighting issues that could result from the drive-thru speaker and ordering board.

Traffic testimony

Traffic engineer John Rea addressed comments made at the last meeting on Oct. 16, at which board members questioned why traffic data was collected outside of peak traffic months at the Jersey Shore. Rea presented new data collected from local Dunkin’ in November, as well as yearly sale numbers to account for summer sales.

