AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Last week at the first meeting of the year, the Avon-By-The-Sea Board of Education announced the resignation of Eileen MacDonald, director of curriculum, instruction and special services, effective March 13.

“Please join me in thanking Mrs. MacDonald, director of curriculum, instruction and special services, for her dedication and commitment to all of Avon’s children, staff, and community,” said Interim Superintendent/Principal John Russo in a Jan. 13 letter to the Avon school community.

Russo said that in order to afford the new Superintendent/Principal the ability to be directly involved in the candidate selection process, the board plans to hire an Interim Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Special Services for the remainder of the school year.

“This will allow me (Russo) to transition the new superintendent/principal into that position while simultaneously facilitating, along with the new appointed superintendent/principal, the selection process for Mrs. MacDonald’s replacement,” said Russo in the letter.

MacDonald joined Avon Elementary School in March of 2015 after seven years as an elementary classroom teacher. She began her teaching career where she grew up in Connecticut, and then worked in both the Howell Township and Rumson school districts prior to serving in Avon, according to the district’s website.

