AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Incumbent William Bing and newcomer John Kinkela were sworn in for full three-year terms to the Avon-By-The-Sea Board of Education last Wednesday evening at the board’s annual reorganization meeting.

Bing secured 986 votes and Kinkela secured 64 votes as a write-in candidate in November’s general election.

Bing previously served two terms on the board of education and has worked on a successful superintendent search and a five-year strategic plan. He also led the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am very humbled that the residents of Avon elected me to my third term on the board of education. As always, I will work diligently to make sure that the focus remains on delivering the best education we can for the children of our district,” Bing told The Coast Star following the meeting.

Kinkela will serve his first term on the board of education as a newcomer.

Kinkela told The Coast Star that his intention is to serve in an “honest and thoughtful capacity,” and looks forward to “being able to serve and being able to be part of the community.”

