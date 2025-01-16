BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Borough Council met on Jan. 7 and authorized a long-sought-after award to CME Associates for the first phase of Main Street improvements, and also hired a temporary chief financial officer (CFO) and a financial consultant to assist in sorting out the borough’s business.

The improvement project will focus on replacing some of Main Street’s sidewalks and pavers, installing consistent light fixtures and several facades and improving rigid concrete driveways, according to Mayor Al Gubitosi.

After tabling the contract resolution a handful of times, dating back to October 2024, the council last week unanimously passed a resolution that authorized CME Associates to go forward with the planning and design phase of the Main Street improvement project.

CME Associates first submitted a proposal for Main Street improvements to the borough on June 6, 2024 as a result of the borough securing a $1,416,279 grant earlier that year. The grant is a part of a community improvement project by the Appropriations Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, and was secured through the work of Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ).

According to the resolution, the first phase of Main Street improvements allocated $500 for borough coordination and preliminary project review, $23,200 for survey and base map data phase services, $118,300 for preliminary design phase services, $18,900 for permit phase services, $17,400 for final design phase services, $6,700 for preparation of bid documents and $5,000 for bid phase services.

Gubitosi said the $190,000 CME Associates contract is “soft costs” for the initial work of the first phase of the larger improvement project. The scope of services included in the award surround planning, land surveying, grading and other initial planning necessities, Gubitosi said.

Under Fox’s administration, a Main Street improvement committee, made up of Bradley Beach residents including Councilman John Weber, was established to determine plans for the awarded grant and better understand an overall project cost.

Gubitosi said the resolution is the first step in a “much larger project” estimating that the project will roughly cost in total $2 million.

Gubitosi told The Coast Star, “With this (resolution), we’re committing to spend the money on the project… The grant gives us $1.4 million and is available for all of this project.”

Councilman David Nowicki, who has more than 20 years of experience as a professional engineer, spoke of Main Street’s importance as a community asset, and said, “I think we need to have proper communication and public information early in the design phase so that we’re not seeing something that’s already done and spent the money. So we really want to get the public engaged early on in the process, get the input, get the feedback, before we do the final design… It’s a really important process.”

Gubitosi said that the council and borough engineer Ben Matlack will host a public meeting regarding the potential improvements to Main Street in the future. The Main Street Committee has already applied for another grant to fund Main Street improvements, Weber said.

TWO FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS RETAINED

At the Jan. 7 meeting, the council passed resolutions to hire two financial consultants to assist in sorting out the borough’s financial business, both past and present.

With the change in administration in the new year, the borough has hired a new acting borough administrator, appointed a new interim CFO and is now bringing an outside consultant to provide a “broad deep dive” into past business, in order to bring new faces up to speed with borough business, Gubitosi said.

The council voted to retain Frederick C. Ebenau, a certified municipal financial officer, who according to Gubitosi has a very lengthy resume of helping “distressed” municipalities, although Gubitosi said he would “not categorize” Bradley Beach as a “distressed” municipality at this moment.

According to Gubitosi, Ebenau will provide the governing body and financial employees, including acting borough administrator Matthew Doherty and the interim CFO, background about the borough’s past financial business.

Gubitosi told The Coast Star, “Starting with a new business administrator and a new CFO, those are arguably two of the most important positions in the borough, and circumstances being what they were, we’re starting new. We don’t have that institutional knowledge, so it’s important to know as a borough where you’ve been so you can find out where you want to go.”

Ebenau, who Gubitosi said was identified by the borough through outside recommendations, was awarded a professional contract for financial consulting services, for $125 an hour not to exceed $5,000.

Ahead of the council’s meeting on Jan. 7, the borough was without a CFO after Richard Gartz’s contract was not able to be renewed by the borough in the new year, Gubitosi said. Gartz was hired through a shared service agreement with Ocean Township in 2024 and served under former mayor Larry Fox’s administration.

“I didn’t really get a chance to work closely with him as a council person, but from everything I understand he did a great job,” Gubitosi said of Gartz.

To fill the void, the council awarded a professional services contract to PM Consultants LLC and appointed John Barrett to serve as the borough’s interim CFO, at a cost not to exceed $125,000.

“Most of you may not realize but at this moment in time, until we have a vote tonight, we don’t have a CFO operating at all. It is important to get someone into place,” Gubitosi said.

In his interim role, Barrett’s scope of work is “very tactical” and will include closing out 2024 business items, establishing a temporary budget and working toward completing a budget for 2025, Gubitosi said.

Gubitosi said the search for a permanent CFO has already begun and although there are official engagements, the borough is conversing with two municipalities regarding a shared service agreement for CFO duties.

Councilman John Weber shared, “We have been through this before, looking for a CFO. We kind of went into this knowing it’s really slim pickings out there. It’s a tough job, people that know what they’re doing are employed, and I think it’s to your credit Mr. Mayor. It’s amazing that we found these two people that can do this on an interim basis.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.