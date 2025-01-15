WALL TOWNSHIP — In the depths of the Wall Township Facebook groups are plenty of posts regarding lost and found pets. However, one lost dog rose to the top of hundreds of residents’ feeds over the course of the recent nine days, and was finally brought home by community-wide efforts.

On Jan. 2, Skippy, a small, fluffy dog, went with his owners to a pet supply store in Wall to get his reward, a new toy, after a successful vet appointment. However, while entering the store, Skippy’s owner, Katie Keenan, tripped and accidentally let go of the leash. Keenan was with her six-year-old son, and tried her best to catch Skippy in the parking lot, as did many bystanders. Sadly, no one was quite quick enough.

Keenan told The Coast Star about the family’s next steps to try to locate Skippy, as well as when she first started getting responses from locals.

“My husband, Zach, drove around looking for a bit, and I walked into the woods to see if maybe he had gotten stuck on something since he still had his leash and collar attached,” Keenan said.

“From there we called Sadie’s Lost Dog and Rescue Team, after my sister first posted on Facebook that Skippy went missing. People were telling her I should use a rescue team, and even drones just in case he was in the woods.”

After Keenan’s sister, Rebekah James, posted in Wall Facebook groups that Skippy had gotten loose, hundreds of locals quickly became dedicated to ensuring Skippy was returned home safely. Residents posted Skippy’s picture in Facebook groups of surrounding towns, and each post collected around 100 interactions of comments and likes.

“I don’t have Facebook; I’m not really on social media,” Keenan said. “I was getting so many texts and calls. I even saw a woman searching by the trailer park, and then saw her again searching in Lake Como, on her own. I mean, people that we didn’t even know were looking out for Skippy, and going out of their way to help…The amount of support is just crazy, I can’t believe it. Over his time missing, I gained so many people in my phone contacts that I didn’t know a week ago. Just the fact that people cared enough to help us is crazy.”

Keenan said Skippy was first spotted by members of the South Monmouth Regional Sewerage Authority (SMRSA), and specifically, Barney Bigley, who notified Keenan of the sighting in the sewerage plant. Bill Apuzzo, plant supervisor, also allowed a trap to be set at the plant and for Keenan and her family to stop in when needed. Keenan said she’s grateful to the entire SMRSA team for its efforts.

Sadie’s Lost Dog Search and Rescue, a volunteer rescue group, got involved after Keenan was advised to use the group by Maria Natalia-Santos, who had worked with them before. The rescue kept in contact with Keenan’s sister, allowing her to post the rescue’s updates on Facebook. James let residents know on social media when a trap had been set for Skippy, as it moved to different locations over the time he was missing.

Because of the sheer amount of interest in Skippy’s return efforts, the rescue was also emphatic about residents not approaching Skippy if they believed to have found him. The rescue said Skippy needed to be left alone in order to enter the trap where food was waiting.

In the meantime, the rescue members, along with Keenan, did everything they could to stay proactive, even searching on foot during cold, dark nights.

Keenan said residents Victoria Grimsgaard and her fiance, Danny, allowed a trap to be set in their backyard, and that Grimsgaard allowed Keenan to tap into her security camera to view the trap for Skippy whenever she needed.

Skippy finally entered the trap on Jan. 11 at 1:43 a.m., and Keenan says Grimsgaard helped keep Skippy company while he waited in the trap for his momentous return home.

Keenan says Skippy has since been checked by the vet, and remarkably only has a few minor scratches and some weight loss from his nine-day adventure. Keenan also says since coming home, Skippy has been extra cuddly and enjoying his family’s company.

After Skippy entered the trap on Sunday, the rescue posted the news later that morning to the Wall Facebook pages, garnering almost 1,000 likes, more than 200 comments and 40 shares.

Melissa Melyan, founder of Sadie’s Lost Dog Search and Rescue, spoke to The Coast Star, saying the group does this work purely out of a love for animals.

“This is all about the dogs for us. It’s all about reuniting a lost dog with their family,” Melyan said.

Keenan thanked Sadie’s Lost Dog Search and Rescue for their momentous efforts in bringing Skippy home, from setting up the trap and cameras, to searching on foot and even driving Skippy back home in the trap after his rescue. Keenan especially thanked rescue team leader Melyan for her help from start to finish, and the public for showing massive support while the search ensued.

In the end, one little dog going on a solo adventure ended up bringing hundreds of people together.

