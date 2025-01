Robert Auel Goodwin Jr., of Point Pleasant, passed away Monday, January 6, 2025 in the comfort of his home. He is survived by his sister, Roberta Anne Goodwin; his daughter, Cristina Goodwin; his brother-in-law, William Roberts, as well as his nieces and nephews, Soleil Roberts, Asya Roberts, Lara Willenkin, Drew Willenkin, Gregory