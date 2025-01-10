LAVALLETTE — The first 2025 meeting of the Lavallette Board of Education (BOE) was held last Thursday, kicking off a year in which all committee assignments and appointments have remained the same, save for the posts of president and vice president.

The BOE’s reorganization meeting featured the swearing-in of two incumbent board members. In November, board members Michael Valeri and Lisa Connor were elected to full three-year terms. Connor, who was elected to fill an unexpired term of one year after having been appointed initially in January 2023, also took her oath for her first full term as a board member.

In the November 2024 election, the two candidates ran uncontested. Valeri received 710 votes and Connor received 693 votes. Write-in candidates received 23 votes.

Board member Jarrod Grasso was nominated to be the body’s president by Valeri, shifting the gavel from Valeri to Grasso. Grasso nominated Valeri as the board’s vice president. Both motions passed unanimously.

The Lavallette Board of Education announced the following dates for the board meetings for 2025. All meetings except for January and March take place on Thursdays at 6 p.m.: Jan. 16; Feb. 20; March 19; April 16; May 1; June 19; July 17; Aug. 21; Sept. 18; Oct. 16; Nov. 20; Dec. 18.

This month’s meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 4:30 p.m., and the March meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 19 at 6 p.m., according to the meeting agenda.

Each meeting will be held at Lavallette Elementary School, 105 Brooklyn Ave.

