BAY HEAD — The mayor and council rung in the new year with a packed audience at the 2025 reorganization meeting on Jan. 2.

The first order of business was for incumbent council members Dennis Shaning and Diane Cornell to take their oaths of office. Both sought and won reelection this past November.

Councilman Shaning was joined by Declan Jones, son of Councilman Robert Jones, as he held the Bible for him during his oath. Councilwoman Cornell was joined by her husband Jay and her two daughters as they held the Bible for her as she took her oath of office.

Councilman Shaning was selected to be council president again this year. He said, “I would like to thank everyone for giving everyone the opportunity to continue to serve this town. We work hard. It is a really fun council and we are blessed with getting along and not facing some of the other challenges and struggles some of the other councils face.”

Councilwoman Cornell said, “There is not much more I can add to what Dennis just said because he nailed most of it on the head. I do really enjoy this position and I am blessed to have another opportunity to serve the town and make some improvements. Thank you very, very much.”

Mayor Bill Curtis then thanked the many residents and visitors to the borough at the meeting, among them Police Chief Adam Picca of Point Pleasant Borough, Mayor Lance White of Mantoloking, former Ocean County Board of Freeholders Jim Lacey, along with many other past and present members of both Bay Head and neighboring municipalities.

