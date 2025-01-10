BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township resident Marilyn Lago welcomed people to her home on Lake Riviera for the fourth consecutive Holiday Walkthrough this holiday season, which ended on Dec. 30.

Lago told The Ocean Star, “My favorite part of the holiday walkthrough is twofold: the positive comments and the excitement of the people when they get a cookie on a stick.”

The event featured a scavenger hunt, interactive buttons and a stop at the cafe to get a hot cocoa and cookie on a stick. Attendees were asked to bring a food donation.

Production and layout of the event was done by Lago’s son, Tommy D’Ambola, a sound and light engineer who owns Stealth Productions. D’Ambola was assisted by Lago’s two grandsons Nick and Eric Siebecker of Winter Haven, Florida. A third grandson, Vincent walked the yard giving hints to anyone who had a question about scavenger hunt items.

Other helpers included Tina D’Ambola and Theresa Marvin, Lago’s daughters Jake Wright, Stephanie Magnotta, Sabrina Cannistraci and Mya Solarz.

“This year topped the charts with over 4,000 people visiting us. We deposited 1,088 food items to SOS (Seeds of Service) and gave a monetary donation to St. Vincent de Paul of Visitation Church. It has been incredible,” said Lago.

According to Lago, people came from as far away as Wayne, Wantage and Atlantic City.

