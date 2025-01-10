POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Board of Education’s year officially began Tuesday night with its reorganization meeting, at which the positions of board president and vice president shifted between members.

Two incumbent board members, Jim Ireland and Elizabeth Boyle, were sworn in at the reorganization meeting. In November, Ireland and Boyle were elected to full three-year terms.

In the November 2024 election, the two candidates ran uncontested. Ireland received 1,486 votes and Boyle received 1,403 votes.

Boyle was nominated to be the body’s president by board member Christine Grier, ending member Sherry Finn’s two years as president. Boyle then nominated Grier to be the board’s vice president. Both motions passed unanimously.

The Point Pleasant Beach Board of Education announced the following dates for the board meetings for the year of 2025. All meeting public sessions take place at 7 p.m.: Feb. 18; March 18; April 29; May 20; June 17; Aug. 19; Sept. 23; Oct. 14; Nov. 18; Dec. 16.

Each meeting will be held in the media center at G. Harold Antrim Elementary School, located at 401 Niblick St.

