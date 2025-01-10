POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The New York Blood Center (NYBC) and its New Jersey Blood Services division are hosting a community blood drive for Point Pleasant Beach and the surrounding community on Jan. 16, a representative from the center said on Monday.

January is National Blood Donor Month. The blood donation drive will be open to both walk-in and by-appointment donors, and will take place in the Ocean Fire Co. 1 building at 400 Arnold Ave.

Rosana Tabakci, a donor recruitment account manager for NYBC said that outreach is especially important at this time of year, explaining that blood banks often experience a lull in donations during the wintertime.

“Winter is always a challenging time for blood donations, and we anticipate lower turnout at our blood drives,” she said.

An NYBC donor card or photo ID must be shown to donate. The NYBC advises all prospective donors to “eat well and drink plenty of fluids” prior to donating. Donors must be “symptom-free” of cold or flu for at least 72 hours prior to donating.

Donors must be aged 17 or older; 16-year-olds may donate with a parental consent form. Donors aged 76 and older must provide a one-time doctor’s note to donate at Thursday’s blood drive.

The blood drive will take place from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Ocean Fire Co. 1, located at 400 Arnold Ave. To make an appointment, visit nybc.org/drive and use sponsor code 72758. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 1-800-688-0900.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.