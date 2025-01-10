BAY HEAD — The Christmas season may have come to an end for most residents, but not All Saints Church, as they celebrated the Epiphany with a caroling concert last Friday night.

On Jan. 3, over 30 members from the community came out to 500 Lake Ave. at 6:30 p.m. for a fun and festive evening. Throughout the evening, there were carols, choral music, multimedia storytelling and plenty of audience participation with copious amounts of singing. The concert was followed by a reception with light refreshments in the lobby of the church.

Epiphany is a Christian holiday that celebrates the manifestation of Jesus to the world. It is also known as Three Kings Day, as the holiday commemorates the day the three Wise Men visited the baby Jesus.

Rev. Kathryn King, of All Saints, told The Ocean Star, “We want to make a place where people can come together, feel welcome and enjoy others’ company and fellowship.” She said as a society, Christmas usually ends on Dec. 25, but the Epiphany happens on Jan. 6, meaning the holiday spirit should extend at least until that day.

“We intentionally started doing a festive concert set at the very end of Christmas season, which is the Feast of the Epiphany…to help people and ‘linger at the manger,’ to take the time and enjoy the season,” said King.

