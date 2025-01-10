POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual President’s Gala Installation and Leadership Awards this February.

On Friday, Feb. 28, all members from the community, whether they are chamber members or not, are invited to The Lobster Shanty on 83 Channel Dr.

The evening will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and will cost $100 per person. Tickets include a one hour open bar, dinner, dancing and door prizes.

Five levels of sponsorships are available to businesses, being a $100 Table Sponsor, $250 Dessert Sponsor, $500 Cocktail Sponsor and $500 Music Sponsor.

Barbara Fritz, executive director of the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce, told The Ocean Star, “The President’s Gala is our annual event where our president, Michelle Coffey, and the chamber host where we install our board of directors for 2025 and we also do Leadership Awards for our chamber members and community.”

