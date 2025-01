Brownsville, VT – Robert ‘Bob’ F. Menzenhauer, 75, of West Windsor, VT, died on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, NH, after a brief bout with cancer.

Robert was born in Hackensack, NJ on October 14, 1949, to Frederick and Marguerite (Reitze) Menzenhauer. Bob grew up