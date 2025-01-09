SEA GIRT — Sea Girt Board of Education incumbent Brendan O’Reilly was sworn in and board members were selected as board president and vice president at the reorganization meeting on Jan. 2.

O’Reilly was sworn in to serve his third term as board of education member, and Todd Leonhardt and O’Reilly were nominated as board president and board vice president, respectively.

Within a previous correspondence with The Coast Star for a candidate profile, O’Reilly said that his priorities for serving on the board remain the same as they had the past six years. This includes his foremost goal of keeping students in a “safe and academic enriching environment,” as well as maintaining fiscal responsibility and continuing to plan for the future.

Leonhardt thanked the board, and gave congratulations.

Superintendent Richard Papera announced that the Sea Girt Board of Education will be modifying the start time of public meetings from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning with the next meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23.

