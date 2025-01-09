SEA GIRT — Many people fear growing older, but Sea Girt author Vincent “Vinnie” Dicks sheds light on a new perspective and preparative approach for how to live to the fullest in his newly released book, “The Rule of 70, A Single Rule for a Rewarding Life.”

His new work will be the topic of an upcoming author talk, as part of Sea Girt Library’s “New Year…New You” series on Monday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 p.m.

“The Rule of 70, A Single Rule for a Rewarding Life” is a way to map out one’s life, health and aging, and seek prosperity and happiness in the process. The book is 177 pages and is broken into 42 chapters, each consisting of a different theme, and was published by Career Gaudium Press.

Dicks is a Sea Girt resident who has served as board chair at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick for the past 15 years, and who, prior to that, had a job in finance. His experiences in the health care and finance fields informed his book.

“I noticed that there was an arch and trajectory to almost everybody’s life, and that when folks reach 70, something changed,” said Dicks. “You get to see the arch of people’s lives, both from a health standpoint, and a financial standpoint, and folks have lots of questions as they age.”

“You wind up having to live with some diminished health in your later years, but the good news is…people who are over 70 are happier than any other time in their adult lives, and I wanted to figure out why,” said Dicks.

Throughout his research, Dicks looked at what makes some people at that age happier, asking the question, “Could you be happier at a younger age?” and he discovered that if one emulates some of the things that makes someone in their 70s happier at an earlier age, one may wind up being happier sooner. This includes things such as reducing needs and being more forgiving.

