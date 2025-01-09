SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS- The Spring Lake Heights Land Use Board met Wednesday to discuss the proposed Dunkin’ drive-thru at the corner of Route 71 and New Jersey Avenue, but had to carry the application after around three hours of testimony.

The applicant, Ronak Donuts LLC, provided testimony by the application architect, traffic engineer and site plan engineer. This testimony did include new traffic data presented, after requests were made by the board at the October 16, 2024 meeting discussing the application. Residents were able to ask questions after each testimony, with around 40 members of the public coming out to question the proposed drive-thru addition to the already existing Dunkin’ at the location. The biggest concerns voiced by residents were traffic and safety, as well as noise concerns.

Testimony was unable to be completed by 10 p.m. due to thorough discussion between residents, the board and the applicant, resulting in the board carrying the application to March 12. Public comment will be permitted at this next meeting, as it was scheduled for Wednesday after testimony would have been completed.

