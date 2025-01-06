TOMS RIVER — A Matawan man has been sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for the distribution of child pornography and four years for invasion of privacy, in relation to an incident that occurred in Brick Township. The sentences will run consecutively, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer in a release.

Michael Mattina, 59, was sentenced to nine total years in NJSP relative to previous guilty pleas for distribution of child pornography and a guilty pleas to invasion of privacy. Sentencing was before Judge Guy P. Ryan.

Judge Ryan ordered that Mattina be subject to Megan’s Law and Parole Supervision for Life.

Mattina previously pled guilty to both charges before Judge Ryan on July 22, 2024.

After an investigation conducted by the Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau and Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit revealed that Mattinna secretly recorded six female victims, including one 16 year-old victim, utilizing a hidden camera located in the bathroom of a residence in Brick Township.

Further investigation revealed that Mattina posted the videos of the victims on two adult websites.

On Aug. 17, 2020, Mattina was charged with several counts of invasion of privacy and distribution of obscene materials.

Additionally, Mattina was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, manufacturing child pornography and distribution of child ponorgraphy.

On that date, Mattina surrendered himself to Brick Township Police Headquarters and was served with the charges via summons pending upcoming appearances in Ocean County Superior Court.

