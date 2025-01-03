BRADLEY BEACH — The newly installed Bradley Beach mayor and council promptly appointed ex-Belmar mayor Matthew Doherty as acting business administrator at their New Year’s Day reorganization meeting.

Prior to voting on a resolution that appointed Doherty, a Belmar resident, the council unanimously voted to terminate former councilwoman-turned-administrator Meredith DeMarco by resolution. The language in the resolution clearly explained that DeMarco’s appointment by former mayor Larry Fox was viewed as controversial by current Mayor Al Gubitosi and members of the council.

“Mayor Fox unilaterally issued an employment agreement to Meredith DeMarco, as acting business administrator… for 90 day appointments which was not ratified by the then-Governing Body,” the resolution states.

The resolution terminating DeMarco from the position lists five reasons justifying the termination of the former administrator, ultimately declaring her appointments by the former mayor as “null and void.”

The terminating resolution disputes Fox’s “statutory authority” to make a recurring appointment. Additionally, the resolution states that Fox’s most recent 90 day appointment of DeMarco came on Dec. 23, 2024 and that her position was terminated in conjunction with Fox’s term.

According to the resolution appointing Doherty, he will be paid a salary based on the annual rate of $150,000 prorated for his term of employment. The ex-Belmar mayor has been appointed in the same capacity as DeMarco, not to exceed 90 days unless reappointed by the mayor and council. His term will expire on March 31.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.