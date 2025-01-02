LAKE COMO — The Borough of Lake Como, in partnership with its tourism commission, hosted its first Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting this past weekend.

On Sunday, Dec. 29 – the fifth night of Hanukkah – more than 60 residents and community members gathered for a night of celebration in lighting the borough’s electronic menorah outside of borough hall before moving inside for more festivities.

The celebration was spearheaded by Lake Como Tourism Commission member and local realtor Carly Ringer, who also sponsored festive Hanukkah treats for the event.

“Being Jewish and living in the borough, I thought it was time to start a new tradition,” she previously told The Coast Star. “As a multicultural town, this is the perfect way to have neighbors feel included in the holidays.”

Rabbi Ari Blech, of Congregation Agudath Achim in Bradley Beach, led participants in the menorah-lighting ceremony outside of borough hall, detailing the history of the holiday with the gathered audience and sharing some themes of Hanukkah’s fifth night.

“What’s interesting is that unlike some other holidays, Jews were never at risk – Judaism was. It was about the religion,” Rabbi Ari said.

Rabbi Ari told the crowd about how the holiday began in the second century BCE and described the reclamation of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple, highlighting the miracle of a single jar of oil, sufficient for only one day, lasting eight days.

He noted that some takeaways for the holiday for the fifth night of the celebration include freedom from religious persecution, having the courage and the faith to fight for what you believe in, the ability to see miracles and give God the credit, and unity among men.

Following the lighting of the outdoor menorah, participants were welcomed inside borough hall to shake off the cold before diving into Hanukkah crafts and games featuring dreidels, as well as Hanukkah bingo and festive treats such as sufganiyot, a type of Jewish donut, and gelt, also known as chocolate coins.

