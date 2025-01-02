BELMAR — The borough council, at its last meeting of 2024, adopted a resolution awarding a contract for the piling and fuel dock component replacement project, and readopted a resolution authorizing marina fees for the 2025 season, for the Belmar Manutti Marina.

The two resolutions regarding the marina were unanimously adopted as part of the consent agenda at the council’s Dec. 30 meeting.

According to the contract resolution, on Dec. 24, the Borough of Belmar received bids for the project known as piling and fuel dock replacement at the Belmar Manutti Marina.

The contract was awarded to R. Kremer & Son Marine Construction, of Brick, for the base bid in the amount of $190,520, along with an Alternate Bid #1 in the amount of $24,200 and Alternate Bid #2 in the amount of $20,000, for a total contract award of $234,720.

Mayor Gerald Buccafusco confirmed during public comment that the project is not set to include dredging, however said that dredging will be a future project in the borough.

“We’ve evaluated the slips that need to be dredged, we’ve put some prices together with our engineer,” said Council President and harbor commission liaison Mark Levis. “So we are aware of it and it will be a future project, just not this project, we had to break it up.”

A resolution authorizing the marina fees for the marina’s 2025 season was also readopted by the borough council Monday night, after previously being adopted at the council’s Dec. 10 meeting.

The marina rates have not changed since its original adoption and the only alterations in the readopted resolution regard verbiage to revise “Open Passenger Boat” to “Open Passenger Party Boat” and removal of a section about buying tokens in bulk for the boat ramp.



This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.