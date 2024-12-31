BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach borough council special business meeting went without action again at its Dec. 30 meeting as there was no quorum present to vote.

In his final meeting, Mayor Larry Fox sat alone on the dais, as all borough business will be dealt with by the next administration in the new year. On Dec. 23, a special business meeting similarly went without action due to a lack of quorum. However, Councilman John Weber was in attendance and voiced his dismay about the scheduling of both special meetings. Weber was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting.

Sitting Councilman Al Gubitosi was set to be sworn in as mayor at the council’s reorganization meeting on New Year’s Day.

