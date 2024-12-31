WALL TOWNSHIP — Allworth Financial has announced its acquisition of Wall Township-based George McKelvey Company.

This partnership brings Allworth’s total offices to 43 nationwide. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

George McKelvey Company, equally owned by Robert McKelvey, Robert A. Giunco, Jr., and Richard Looney, manages more than $1.1 billion in assets and was recently rated fifth among CNBC’s top-rated financial advisory firms of 2024. The firm’s team of nine advisors and eight support staff will join Allworth, bringing valuable expertise with them.

“The addition of George McKelvey Company represents an important move in our ongoing mission to provide exceptional financial guidance across the nation,” said Allworth CEO, John Bunch. “Their strong presence in New Jersey and their impressive track record perfectly aligns with our growth objectives and commitment to client service.”

“Partnering with Allworth opens up exciting possibilities for our team and our clients,” said Robert A. Giunco, Jr. “Their resources and client-focused approach will allow us to enhance our service offerings while maintaining the personalized attention our clients expect.”

Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to George McKelvey Co. on the transaction.

About Allworth Financial

Founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California, with approximately $22 billion in assets under advisement, clients in all 50 states and with 43 offices nationwide, Allworth is a full-service RIA that specializes in investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management.

