March 1, 1938 – December 24, 2024

Edward M. Schell, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2024, at the age of 86. He was surrounded by love and the support of his family. Edward is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Lynn A. Schell; children Cathy Cunningham (Tim), Lisa Knauf