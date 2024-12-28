BRICK TOWNSHIP — A motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 left one driver in critical condition, according to a release by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Officers from the Brick Township Police responded to the area of Route 70 and Duquesne Boulevard for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving four vehicles.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad and Brick Township Police Department revealed that a Volkswagen Mini Van struck a Hyundai Sonata from behind as it was stopped at a red traffic signal, traveling westbound on Route 70.

The crash propelled the Hyundai Sonata into a Ford F250 Pickup Truck and a Dodge Ram Pickup Truck which were also stopped at the red traffic light.

The driver of the Hyundai Sonata was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries. He is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Volkswagen Mini Van was transported to Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township where he was treated and released.

The drivers of the Ford F250 Pickup Truck and Dodge Ram Pickup Truck were uninjured.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

