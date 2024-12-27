BRICK TOWNSHIP — An ordinance setting regulations for the keeping and housing of pigeons and pigeon-like birds was introduced by the township council at its Dec. 10 meeting.

Councilwoman Melissa Travers said, “The council’s land use committee is recommending the ordinance amendment as requested by code enforcement. The current township code does not specifically address pigeons.”

According to the councilwoman, Chapter 98 of the township code is being amended to define pigeons and doves by their biological order, limit the number of pigeons and doves that can be owned, and location restrictions.

The township ordinance, under section one, defines a pigeon or dove or other bird belonging to the biological order of Columbiformes.

Section two of the ordinance states that animals of class II, III or V (pigeons and doves) must have a building for shelter and a fully enclosed corral or coop for containment.

Section three sets location restrictions. The ordinance states that no building, stable, outhouse or accessory building used for housing an animal or animals of Class II and Class III can be located within 100 feet of the adjacent property line or on a parcel of property containing less than five acres. Also, no coop or accessory building used for housing an animal or animals of Class V shall be located less than 25 feet from a dwelling.

Section four states that no animals of Class IV or Class V shall be kept on any property unless they are contained in a covered enclosure within all zoning setback lines applicable for accessory uses with the size of the enclosure being adequate for the number of animals contained as may be approved by the township animal control officer.

