BAY HEAD — In a tradition spanning back since World War II, the Bay Head Fire Company sang Christmas carols for all of Bay Head to hear on Christmas Eve.

With a chill wind blowing through the air, members of the company invited the community to their garage on Bridge Avenue to sing carols as they eagerly awaited Saint Nicholas’ arrival.

Ken Glass, the fire company member who has been in charge of organizing this for the last 20 years, told The Ocean Star, “This is a tradition that started in World War II when most of the men in town were away at war and the rest of the townsfolk would gather here on Christmas Eve, sing Christmas carols and share prayers for their husbands and sons.”

Since then, this tradition has carried on for over 80 years. Glass said, “We don’t want to give it up. I have been with the fire company for 58 years, and we have been doing it every year since I have been here.”

Over a dozen carolers gathered with the members of the department, with many individuals walking by stopping by to join in the carols for a song or two before continuing on their Christmas night.

