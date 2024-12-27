BRICK TOWNSHIP — A motor vehicle crash that occurred in the early hours of Dec. 27, led to one driver in critical, but stable condition and the other deceased, according to a release by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, at approximately 5 a.m., officers from the Brick Township Police Department responded to the area of Route 70 near the Lowe’s home improvement store for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

Responding officers discovered that a Toyota Rav 4 and a Volkswagen Beetle were involved in a head-on collision.

The male driver of the Toyota Rav 4 was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries. He is in critical but stable condition.

The female driver of the Volkswagen Beetle was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Brick Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, revealed that the Toyota Rav 4 was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Route 70 – on the wrong side of the concrete barrier that separates the roadway-when it collided head on with the Volkswagen Beetle.

The driver of the Toyota was issued motor vehicle summonses by the Brick Township Police Department for Driving While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving.

Prosecutor Billhimer said, “This is an active and ongoing investigation, more information will be released when it becomes available.”

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledges the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Vehicular Homicide Squad, Brick Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Police Department, Manchester Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their combined assistance in connection with this investigation.

