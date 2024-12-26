Joe Introna, owner of the beloved hotspot Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, has done more than just provide the local community with pesto prosciutto sandwiches. Since 2009, Introna has volunteered as an ambassador for the global organization One Strong F.A.M.I.L.Y. (Forget About Me I Love You), a nationwide non-profit organization dedicated to teaching selflessness.

Introna told The Coast Star, “My goal is to have people change and take a step back and realize the blessings that we have in life and the things we take for granted, and I think that’s something that needs to happen for people. This is my way for myself to try and make a difference in peoples life and leading and living by this message of ‘Forget about me, I love you.’”

Since the organization’s inception in 1999, One Strong F.A.M.I.L.Y. has sought to inspire thousands to embrace a life of selflessness through mentorships, dinners, inspirational discussions and active exercises focused on doing things bigger than oneself.

Throughout his 15 years volunteering with the organization, Introna has spoken to sports teams, at local businesses, at hospitals, jails and just about everywhere he could, mentoring the message of F.A.M.I.L.Y.

“We promote selfless behavior as individuals. If I had a room of 5,000 people or five people sitting at a conference room, if I walk away and changed your life, I did my job,” Introna said.

The F.A.M.I.L.Y. mantra has been adopted by a series of local teams and was popularized this season on the back of the jerseys of Wall High School’s varsity football players. In addition to the Knight’s football team, Introna has connected to implement F.A.M.I.L.Y. with the Wall High wrestling team, Point Pleasant Boro High School’s football and soccer teams, Raritan High School’s football team, Rutgers University’s football team and with the football team of his alma mater, Pinelands Regional High School in Little Egg Harbor Township.

Whether it’s body language on the sideline, packaging food to be donated to the victims of hurricanes or simply saying thank you, the mantra of family transcends the field.

“We try to find them in a sweet spot, they’re not too young and not too old to adopt the message of embracing selflessness. What I try to do is hit them right where they have to rely on other people on a team… these kids have to realize that they have to play or perform selflessly on and off the field to gain respect either as a leader, a person, as a colleague or as a teammate,” Introna said.

Once a group decides to implement the F.A.M.I.L.Y. mantra into their organization, Introna volunteers his time and experience to teach the message of selflessness.

A main pillar of belief of One Strong F.A.M.I.L.Y. is that love changes everything, and that the first step in loving someone involves putting the needs of others before oneself, which through repetition in daily life results in change.

Introna told The Coast Star, “A lot of people turn around and say, ‘What does Joe have to gain with this?’ I have a lot to gain with this. I’m trying to do a job, and if I take somebody and convince them to be more selfless, I did my job.”

Introna said he tries to lead by example in his everyday life in his capacity as a business owner at Joe Leone’s. Although his business has successfully evolved with stores in both Point Pleasant Beach and Manasquan, Introna humbles himself on Sundays by wearing the shoes he started the business with 28 years ago in an effort to keep himself grounded. Through his trials and tribulations as a business owner, Introna uses his own past experiences and implements them when delivering the message of F.A.M.I.L.Y.

“I try to work elbow to elbow with my team members. I try to be understanding of what might be going on in their life, I understand how hard it is to get up and make a living for a family and try your best and sometimes it’s very challenging… I try to live that way as an example to my team. I try to say thank you as much as I can, I try to make them feel wanted,” Introna said.

While Introna has volunteered his time in a multitude of places throughout the local community, he said it starts every day in his own home, with his own family.

After 15 years of adopting the F.A.M.I.L.Y. mantra in his own life and spreading the message of unconditional love through selfless behavior to the local community, Introna has no plans of slowing the initiative of spreading the organization’s mantra in an effort to change the lives of others.

“I think I’ve been blessed with the ability to set an example to others… There’s so much that so many people can give, but they’re afraid of it. They’re afraid to put their heart and soul into it, and really get into their talent and help others and put others before themselves. This is my way of being grateful for others,” Introna said.

F.A.M.I.L.Y.

Founded by Michael Manhardt in 1999, One Strong F.A.M.I.L.Y. has evolved into a global nonprofit organization dedicated to giving back to others. The mantra has reached over 30 countries and resulted in the distribution of more than 750,000 meals on the road to influence others to act beyond the needs of oneself.

A principal pillar of the organization is the widespread distribution of custom F.A.M.I.L.Y. wristbands, which Introna said is used as a constant reminder to practice the organization’s mantra. Wristbands are customized for each team, organization and business that adopts the F.A.M.I.L.Y. mantra and are distributed to all individuals involved in the process.

For more information on the F.A.M.I.L.Y. mantra, visit the website, onestrongfamily.com.