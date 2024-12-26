LAKE COMO — The borough will host its first-ever Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting this weekend.

The holiday event is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. in front of borough hall, 1740 Main St. The borough’s menorah-lighting event invites the community to gather and learn the story of the holiday while lighting the candles.

Rabbi Ari of Congregation Agudath Achim will lead participants in the menorah-lighting ceremony, followed by a sing-a-long, crafting and Hanukkah bingo.

The borough celebration was spearheaded by Lake Como Tourism Commission member and local realtor Carly Ringer, who will also be sponsoring festive Hanukkah treats for the event.

“Being Jewish and living in the borough, I thought it was time to start a new tradition,” she told The Coast Star. “As a multicultural town, this is the perfect way to have neighbors feel included in the holidays.”

She said that she is most looking forward to the opportunity to share the holiday and its traditions with the community.

“My family has a long history of inviting non-Jewish friends over to share our holidays,” she said. “Sharing the story of Hanukkah and Jewish traditions with the neighborhood brings a greater understanding and respect for each other.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.