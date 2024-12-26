SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Board of Education met Monday to wrap up the 2024 school year, discussing the district’s future goals for 2025.

Superintendent John Spalthoff spoke at the top of the meeting, discussing the current and continuing goals that the district hopes to keep up in the new year.

“We always have to make sure that our board goals align with our school goals,” Spalthoff said. “These goals for this year included increasing extracurricular activity offerings and having students involved in our board meetings, which we have done this year.”

Spalthoff also discussed goals related to diversity and inclusion for the current and coming year.

“Our second goal was related to diversity, equity and inclusion,” Spalthoff said. “We will continue with our inclusion history celebration months, and we are bringing back our committee in January.”

Spalthoff then discussed involving more community members in the district, as well as grant and revenue goals.

