WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Education Association (WTEA) announced at last week’s board of education meeting a grant for $12,400 from the Perricone Family Charitable Trust, to aid local families in need this season.

Gail Maher, president of the WTEA, presented the grant and first discussed the association’s overarching goals for the Wall community.

“The Wall Township Education Association is dedicated to supporting its members and the Wall Township community, addressing both the educational and emotional needs for students and their families. Recognizing the financial struggles many face, specifically in our district, the WTEA has proactively sought assistance for families right here in our town,” Maher said. “The Wall Township Education Association has applied for a grant from the Perricone Family Charitable Trust, a local foundation committed to charitable initiatives. We are thrilled to announce that our grant application was approved, providing us with $12,400, to assist nearly 160 Wall Township families during this holiday season.”

“This funding will help ensure that families can put food on the table, and buy needed clothing for their children, highlighting our commitment and the Perricone family’s commitment to the well-being of our students and their families,” Maher added.

Maher thanked the trust as well as Jeff Jannarone, Wall Primary School’s Special Education Parent Advisory Group (SEPAG) representative, who is credited with spearheading the grant application.

“The WTEA would like to extend our gratitude to Mr. Jeff Jannarone, for his invaluable assistance regarding the Perricone Family Trust Foundation,” Maher said. “Just three weeks ago, Jeff proposed this initiative demonstrating his commitment to our community. Without his suggestion, the grant would not have been submitted. We would also like to express our gratitude to Phillip and Marilyn Perricone, who established this charitable trust, for their ongoing commitment to supporting families in need, and brightening the holidays for those less fortunate.”

Maher talked about the Perricone family’s ties to Wall, and why the WTEA connected with the foundation.

“Phil and Marilyn resided in Wall Township for over 40 years, and were well-respected entrepreneurs and beloved members of the Jersey Shore community,” Maher said. “Their sons, Rob and Chris, both attended Central School, Wall Intermediate, and were Wall High School graduates. Phil and Marilyn passed away in 2024, as did Chris several years before. Rob, who is with us today, shares his parents’ passion for service and philanthropy, and looks forward to continuing their legacy through projects such as tonight’s donation. Together, we hope that this will make a meaningful impact in our community, and we would like again to express our thanks to all those involved in the Perricone Family Charitable Trust.”

Rob Imperato, son of Phil and Marilyn Perricone, spoke about his parents’ history of giving this time of year, and how happy they would be to see this grant go to local students and their families.

“This is a tough time of year. My parents loved Christmas, and this is the first year without them,” he said. “They were always on the look-out for families who struggled this time of year, and they would quietly work behind the scenes to make sure people had a brighter Christmas season. I am honored to be here tonight, I am honored to represent my family, they would have loved this tonight. I wish you all a very happy holiday season.”

The Perricone Family

Charitable Trust

The Perricone Family Charitable Trust donates to organizations throughout New Jersey to aid in various causes, including medical foundations, school organizations, food banks and more.

Phil and Marilyn Perricone are also credited with founding the Christopher Center for Mental Health and Wellness at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, in honor of their son, Christopher, who died in 2016.