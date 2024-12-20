BAY HEAD — At the heart of Bay Head, with Christmas on the air, the annual Mayor’s Winter Wonderland returned to bring holiday cheer to all.

Mayor Bill Curtis told The Ocean Star, “It is a perfect day for this type of event. We are just so happy people come out, partake of the refreshment and songs of the season, plus with a little fellowship.”

On Dec. 14, members of the community gathered at the clock on Bridge Avenue where they were treated to holiday carols, warm hot chocolate and other warm drinks, Christmas cookies, popcorn and plenty of merriment.

Meryl Clement, co-chair of the Bay Head Mayors Wellness Campaign, told The Ocean Star, “Today we have the Mayor’s Winter Wonderland and walk. Obviously we have a lot of goodies and this beautiful beverage truck, which has been provided by Crest Pointe Rehabilitation…It is an amazing day which is also a part of our Mayor’s Mental Health initiative.”

Featured at this was event a hot cocoa shack courtesy of Cuphead Coffee and sponsored by Crest Pointe Rehabilitation, ornament-making at the Gratitude Tree, Christmas carols, holiday shell art installation, fresh holiday popcorn and cookies.

Beth Ganley, director of community relations at Crest Pointe, told The Ocean Star, “I have had the honor of being with the Mayors Wellness Campaign and I love the tradition he has with this holiday event, bringing the community together and getting a little exercise.”

She further said, “We absolutely love these events. I am also grateful that Crest Pointe allows me to be involved within the community while they provide next level clinical care to patients through specialty programs as well as the residents that call Crest Pointe home.”

Clement also highlighted what the Gratitude Tree was, “People write something they are grateful for on an ornament and they hang it on our tree. This also allows them to interact with resources we supply on how the act of gratitude improves emotional well being.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.