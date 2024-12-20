POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Board of Education honored outgoing board member John Florio for his dedication and commitment to the Point Pleasant school district during his many years of service.

Florio did not run for reelection this season. His seat will be filled by Hannah Corbin this January.

Superintendent Adam Angelozzi presented Florio with a proclamation, as he was met with a standing ovation from members of the board at the Dec. 16 meeting.

“John Florio has faithfully and diligently served the Board of Education during the period of his tenure of office, and leaves behind a legacy of outstanding commitment and dedication to the Point Pleasant Borough School District, its staff and its students,” said the superintendent.

He further said, “John Florio has performed valuable services to the Board of Education and the greater Point Pleasant Borough Community through the development of policies and procedures that have helped shape the district’s academic, athletic and cocurricular programs, and have guided the improvement of facilities and the use of resources within the school district.”

Florio was presented with a plaque from the board of education as they all thanked him for his many years of service.

