POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough council honored Councilman William “Bill” Borowsky at the meeting last Monday, his final time on the dias.

Councilman Borowsky, who was not present at the Dec. 9 meeting, did not seek reelection this season. His seat will be filled by William “Butch” Stevenson in January.

Council President Antoinette DePaola, who was running the meeting in lieu of the mayor’s absence, read a proclamation in honor of the councilman.

Borowsky was appointed to council in Aug. 2012 to replace Councilman Mitchell Remming, and was later elected and sworn in on Jan. 6, 2013. He was then later elected for three more terms.

“During this time as councilman, he served in numerous capacities, by chairing and being part of a number of committees, including the public works committee, recreation committee and legislature and acquisition committee,” said DePaola.

She said, “On behalf of the borough council, thank Councilman William Borowsky for his service to the residents of the borough of Point Pleasant.”

