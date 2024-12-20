POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Board of Education on Tuesday publicly congratulated the Point Pleasant Beach High School varsity girls soccer team for its third consecutive win in the Central Jersey, Group 1 State Championship tournament.

“The 2024 Point Pleasant Beach High School girls soccer team began training months ago and worked diligently to improve all season,” said Board President Sherry Finn. “This team achieved a division record of 4-2-0 and an overall record of 14-7-0. The team defeated their longtime Shore Conference rival, Shore Regional High School, 4-0 on Nov. 11, 2024 in the semifinals and advanced to the finals of the Central Jersey, Group 1 State Championship.”

“This team clinched the Central Jersey, Group 1 State Championship by defeating Metuchen High School 2-1 on Nov. 14, 2024, winning their third consecutive (Group 1) championship,” Finn said. “Under the leadership of head Coach Adam Curtis and assistants Jill Tierney and Brian McElwee and the team captains Shelby Brunotte, Gabby Kirchner and Isabella Kurzon, this team played with determination and displayed a competitive spirit, bringing enthusiasm and pride to Point Pleasant Beach High School.”

Superintendent Will Smith, who attended some of the girls’ games in support of their championship push, joined in the congratulations during his report.

“I had a great time watching a number of their games through the final run and over the course of the season,” said Smith. “It’s really a tribute that they ended up with three rings; that senior class has a lot to be proud of.”

