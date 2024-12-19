POINT PLEASANT — Santa and Mrs. Claus came back to Riverfront Park once again this year, to meet with residents for an Old-Fashioned Christmas hosted at the historic Bennett Cabin.

Residents of Point Pleasant came down to the park starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, to take a look inside the cabin adorned in Christmas decorations, look at model trains and antique dolls and take a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The line to enter the event was far out of the cabin and onto the grass both Saturday and Sunday, with loads of people coming out to get in the holiday spirit with this free annual community event. People filled the cabin, enjoying hot cocoa, cookies and looking at the model trains before reaching the event’s final destination: The Clauses.

Both Santa and Mrs. Claus were present to meet children and families and hear out attendees’ Christmas wishes. The pair left all who attended with smiles from ear to ear.

