MANASQUAN — Curtain calls at Manasquan High School’s Jack Nicholson Theatre will look a bit spiffier thanks to the installation of new curtains earlier this year, funded by a donation from the Liv Morro Foundation.

Before Tuesday night’s Board of Education (BOE) meeting, Superintendent Robert Goodall, alongside BOE president M. Alexis Pollock, accepted a check for the amount of $28,138 for the purchase of new window frame drapes and new theater stage curtains.

The funds donated by the Liv Morro Foundation were raised over the summer at the third annual Raise the Curtain event at Bar Anticipation in Belmar. Performances from Manasquan High School students and alumni highlighted a night that donated money towards the advancement of the theater renovation project.

Paige and Mark Morro took to the Jack Nicholson Theatre stage, adorned in the recently installed Warrior blue curtains, to present the BOE representatives with the funds on behalf of the Foundation.

“Paige and I made this significant contribution in our daughter Olivia’s memory. Every time we go into the theater and we see a production, we think of the fun and enjoyable times that Liv had working as a stage manager. For us, it helps keep the memory fresh for us when we see the things we’ve done come together,” Mark said.

The curtains were in full effect for a holiday performance courtesy of groups from Manasquan High School’s Fine Arts Department in the theater following the check presentation. The choir, dancers and band took to the stage to perform a holiday show for an enthusiastic crowd in the Jack Nicholson Theatre.

Robert Schatzman, director of the Manasquan High School Alumni Foundation, told The Coast Star, “The Morros are kind of at a super patron level. They have done so much to advance this theater. They’ve been a super partner and we’ve been blessed to have them along the journey to help turn this dream of turning our high school theater into the facility it is today and we really couldn’t have done it without them.”

Throughout the Jack Nicholson Theatre project, the Liv Morro Foundation has on numerous occasions donated funds to assist in the full remodeling of Manasquan High School’s theater.

Liv was a Manasquan student who died in February of 2021 during her freshman year of college. Her legacy for the arts, which she practiced at Manasquan High School, has been carried on through her mother Paige, president of the foundation, and her father Mark, board member of the foundation.

The Liv Morro Foundation will host a fundraiser on June 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the River Queen. For more information on the foundation and upcoming events, visit the website, livmorrofoundation.org

