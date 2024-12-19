SPRING LAKE — The borough council has taken the next step toward the development of affording housing apartments in the former Wells Fargo bank building at Third and Morris avenues.

A resolution amending the borough’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund Spending Plan to allow for funds to be provided towards the project was approved by the borough council by roll call vote under the consent agenda.

“We’re using some Affordable Housing Trust Fund money that the borough has been accumulating over the last 20 years or so, and we have amended our spending plan…to allow us to use some of that money for the second floor of the bank building that we purchased,” said Mayor Jennifer Naughton.

The Fair Share Housing Center has agreed to allow the borough to spend an additional $350,000 for construction of the affordable housing units.

“That can actually be spent in cash. No bond, debt, needed…along with the previous expenditure purchasing and 50% of cost for the building,” said Borough Chief Financial Officer Robbin Kirk.

The building will house three two-bedroom affordable housing units on the second floor of the building. Mayor Naughton said that if the borough would like to spend more of the money, another amendment to the spending plan must be made.

