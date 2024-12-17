SPRING LAKE — The Ashley Lauren Foundation held its annual Christmas party for children and families living with pediatric cancer at the Essex & Sussex on Dec. 7, delivering a day of support and holiday fun.

Monica Vermeulen, founder/CEO of The Ashley Lauren Foundation, said that the goal of the event is to bring as many smiles and joy to the children who suffer from the disease.

“It was an amazing, amazing event – packed full with everything you could possibly think of to bring that happiness and joy to the kids. They had a great time,” said Vermeulen.

She said that it serves as a day away from the typical routine of hospitals and treatments, as they battle it on a daily basis, adding that, “Even for that one day, just to set apart from their challenges.”

From noon to 3 p.m., children supported by the foundation, in addition to their parents and siblings, gathered in the ballroom of the lavishly decorated Essex & Sussex, an upscale, oceanfront, age-restricted condominium complex on Ocean Avenue. ALF families enjoyed Christmas crafts, arcade games, activities, lunch, music and gift-giving.

The annual Christmas party also allows for the families the opportunity to socialize and serve as a sense of support to one another.

“Families dress up in their holiday best and they’re at round tables where they get to see each other, because a lot of them know each another…so it’s a great day of support, they get to see each other rather than being in a hospital setting,” said Vermeulen.

The afternoon started out with DJ music and a dance floor for the children, before they sat down for a plated lunch of salad, chicken francese with potatoes and vegetables, chicken nuggets and pasta and a dessert table with sweets like brownies and cupcakes and a hot chocolate bar.

