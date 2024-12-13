POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough High School multiply disabled student program and Life Skills class unveiled their art at the Point Pleasant Borough Library in the Adaptive Arts Show.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, the library was bustling with students and staff from the high school as the artwork from these students was showcased. This artwork will be displayed all month in the library, located at 834 Beaver Dam Road.

These students have art as part of their daily electives for the first half of the school year. There are eight students in the two programs and all the students have their work displayed for a second year in a row at the library.

KellyAnn Mitreuter, art teacher at the high school, told The Ocean Star, “Starting out each day with a warm-up sketch in our sketchbooks, their busy hands got right to work. Adaptive students drew lines by tracing with markers, pushing into foam, moving coins and buttons with paint sticks and exploring ways that all different types of lines come together to make art. Thick, thin, horizontal, vertical, zigzag, diagonal, curly, curved or spiral, you’ll see examples of all these lines in the work exhibited by the students.”

Students use all different types of materials including clay, plaster, paint, canvas, glaze, watercolor, collage and even more, all of which can be seen at the library.

“In a mainstream art class, there are more ties to curriculum and content standards. While those standards are still in place for this class, they take a back seat to the exploratory needs of the students,” said Mitreuter. “This class focuses on student interest and sensory style learning, allowing students to acclimate themselves with the feeling of clay on their hands and the feeling of creating a line or shape.”

She said the library is part of the school community and has an “amazing side room used for workshops and events.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.