BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council adopted an ordinance on Tuesday that regulates low-speed electric bikes, which have been involved in an increasing number of motor vehicle collisions.

“The council’s public safety committee is recommending this ordinance to address the growing number of electric bicycles on our roadways,” Council Vice President Derrick Ambrosino said at the council’s Dec. 10 meeting. “With the rising popularity of the use of electric-powered bicycles, the Brick Police Department is seeing a rise in motor vehicle crashes resulting in serious injuries involving these types of bicycles.”

According to the council, the ordinance sets the rules and regulations, as well as related fines. The ordinance would amend and supplement chapter 288 of the township code entitled “vehicles and traffic,” to add a new section to regulate electric bikes.

“In addition, the Brick Police Department is seeing an increase in careless operations of electric bicycles and other electric-powered means of conveyance,” Ambrosino said.

He said that the goal of the ordinance is to reduce the number of injuries and property damage related to improper operation of electric-powered bicycles.

“Adopting this ordinance is another tool for those officers to also help educate and enforce these laws in an attempt to lower motor-vehicle crashes involving electric-powered bicycles and careless operators,” said Ambrosino.

