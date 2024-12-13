POINT PLEASANT — Parking regulations are being set for the borough’s first public parking lot, located on Mossbank and Treeneedle roads.

The parking regulation ordinance, which was unanimously adopted at the council meeting on Dec. 9, reflects the new traffic pattern change to Mossbank Road and Treeneedle Road.

No residents spoke during the public hearing on the plan.

The newly completed lot is the first public parking lot in the borough, and the mayor believes it will benefit local residents, businesses and churches. The lot has approximately 40 parking spaces.

This new parking lot also updated the traffic pattern to the area. Mossbank Road up to Nowata Avenue is a one-way going into the neighborhood. Treeneedle Road is a one-way out toward Bridge Avenue from Nowata Avenue.

The ordinance states there will be no parking on Mossbank Road on the west side of the street, which is the side with the homes and businesses, for 200 feet from Bridge Avenue and no parking on Treeneedle Road on the east side of the street from Bridge Avenue to a point 200 feet south, which is the side with the homes and businesses.

Parking spots in the lot will be one-hour-only parking in the delineated spaces on Mossbank Road and Treeneedle Road.

Parking will be prohibited in all parking spaces between midnight and 6:30 a.m., Monday through Sunday.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.